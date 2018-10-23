Canucks' Brock Boeser: Day-to-day with groin injury
Boeser's injury has been specified as a sore groin, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports, adding that the winger will still travel to Vegas ahead of Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights.
Boeser reportedly missed practice Tuesday, but the 21-year-old phenom's injury is not considered serious. Still, between 2017 fifth overall draft pick Elias Pettersson's concussion and Boeser's issue, Vancouver has had to tap into its depth up front. Boeser hasn't missed any games this season, but he'd just started to round into form after skating to a minus-7 rating with a single point (an assist) over the first three contests.
