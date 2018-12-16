Boeser tallied a goal and an assist to complement a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Flyers.

Scoring is up across the league, but that doesn't make Boeser's progressive output of 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) through 22 games any less exciting. The Minnesota native owns a robust shooting percentage (16.0) over 92 career contests, and with further consideration to his heavy power-play role, Boeser checks all the boxes when it comes to qualifying as a legitimate fantasy stud.