Boeser (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and could practice Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau said that Boeser is dealing with a "day-to-day thing," though he didn't guarantee that he'd be back at practice Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward landed a three-year extension this offseason after scoring 23 goals for the second straight year. More information on Boeser's status should be available during this upcoming week.