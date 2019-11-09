Play

Boeser registered his 10th assist of the season in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Boeser began a passing sequence that ended with J.T. Miller's goal in the second period. Boeser also had three shots and three hits in Friday's game. The 22-year-old is up to 17 points in as many contests, while adding 50 shots on goal.

