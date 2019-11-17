Canucks' Brock Boeser: Deposits equalizer
Boeser scored the game-tying goal and had five shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Boeser struck with a minute remaining in the third period to tie the game at four. It was the Canucks' second goal with Thatcher Demko pulled for an extra attacker. Boeser has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and 61 shots on goal in 21 outings this season.
