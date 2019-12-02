Boeser scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Boeser's goal-scoring had dried up recently, with no markers since Nov. 21. The winger got back to lighting the lamp in Sunday's game and now has 11 goals and 25 points through 28 games. Despite having just two points in his last five games, Boeser is typically one of the more consistent point producers in the league.