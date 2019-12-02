Canucks' Brock Boeser: Deposits first goal in five games
Boeser scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Boeser's goal-scoring had dried up recently, with no markers since Nov. 21. The winger got back to lighting the lamp in Sunday's game and now has 11 goals and 25 points through 28 games. Despite having just two points in his last five games, Boeser is typically one of the more consistent point producers in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.