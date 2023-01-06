Boeser scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Boeser's goal was the third in a span of 2:33 in the second period that flipped the whole game around. The Avalanche couldn't offer a response, and his tally stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. He's up to seven markers, 22 points, 68 shots, 12 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 30 contests. The winger has six points over his last seven outings, making this one of his strongest stretches of the campaign.