Boeser scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Boeser has scored three times over the last two contests after going four games without a point. His tally Monday tied the score at 1-1 in the first period. The winger is up to 11 goals, 11 assists, 51 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-5 rating through 27 appearances. Boeser is a little behind his pace from last year, which yielded a 73-point regular season, but he remains a strong scorer in a top-six role.