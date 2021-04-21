Boeser notched two assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Boeser set up equalizers by Brandon Sutter in the second period and Nils Hoglander in the third. In the last two contests, Boeser has provided three helpers. He's up to 36 points (16 tallies, 20 assists), 90 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 39 outings.