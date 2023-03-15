Boeser recorded three assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.
Boeser doesn't have a goal over his last five games, but he's picked up six assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 45 points, 123 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 58 appearances. He's picked up 13 of his points on the power play.
