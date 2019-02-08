Canucks' Brock Boeser: Draws assist in OT loss
Boeser recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.
Boeser picked up the primary assist on Alex Biega's first goal of the season. For Boeser, he is now up to 37 points in 42 games but recently saw his five-game point streak snapped. He finished Thursday's loss with a team-high seven shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...