Boeser produced an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Boeser helped out on Bo Horvat's opening tally at 18:23 of the first period. Over his last seven contests, Boeser has produced two goals and three helpers -- he's still struggling a bit with consistency. The 25-year-old winger has 21 points, 65 shots on nets and a minus-13 rating through 29 contests. Boeser's been moved around the lineup at times, but he continues to see mainly top-six minutes.