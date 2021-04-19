Boeser posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Boeser controlled the puck before passing to Tyler Myers and exiting the ice on a line change in overtime. Myers found Bo Horvat, who sniped the game-winning goal. The 24-year-old Boeser has 16 goals and 18 helpers through 38 appearances this season. A top-six winger, he's just shy of a point-per-game pace and could be a significant part of the Canucks' offense over their final month of the season.
