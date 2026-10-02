Boeser scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Oilers.

Boeser has started the season well thanks to a couple of high-scoring games between these teams. He has one goal, two power-play assists and three shots on net over those contests. The 29-year-old winger is on the second line but also features on the first power-play unit. His 48 points last year represented his lowest total in four years, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him bounce back to the 50-55 point range in 2026-27.