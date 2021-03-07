Boeser had three points -- a goal and two assists -- in a 4-2 victory over Toronto on Saturday night.

The snipe, which was a tap-in on a cross-ice pass on the power play, was his first in eight games. One of the assists also came with the man advantage. Boeser has elevated his game this season, even if the Orcas have struggled. He sits tied for seventh in the NHL in scoring with 28 points in as many games. And he's tied for fifth in goals with 13. Boeser is a fantasy gem, even with a minus-1 rating. He's clearly the Orcas' MVP so far.