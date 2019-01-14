Boeser scored his 15th goal of the season in a 5-1 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Boeser's goal, the empty net nature of it notwithstanding, ends the winger's three-game skid. He's up to 29 points in 34 games, with the forward averaging 0.85 points per game in 2018-19. Up next are the Oilers on Wednesday, and Boeser has excelled against Edmonton this season, posting four points in two games.