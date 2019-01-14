Canucks' Brock Boeser: Ends drought with empty-net goal
Boeser scored his 15th goal of the season in a 5-1 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Boeser's goal, the empty net nature of it notwithstanding, ends the winger's three-game skid. He's up to 29 points in 34 games, with the forward averaging 0.85 points per game in 2018-19. Up next are the Oilers on Wednesday, and Boeser has excelled against Edmonton this season, posting four points in two games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...