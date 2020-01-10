Boeser found the back of the net during Thursday's loss to the Panthers.

The marker snapped a six-game goal drought for Boeser. He still has nine points in his last nine contests, but seven of them are assists. After being more of a goal scorer during his first two seasons, Boeser is evolving his game to have more defined playmaking abilities. Playing on a line with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller makes that easier to do, as Boeser has quality linemates he can dish the puck to.