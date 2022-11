Boeser scored twice in Friday's 4-1 win against Los Angeles.

Those were Boeser's first two goals of the season. While he had been unable to find the back of the net before Friday's action, he was doing well otherwise. In fact, Boeser's now on a six-game point streak and has 11 points in 12 contests this season. Until now the only real blemish on his campaign had been his lack of goals and now even that's gone.