Boeser registered an assist and three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Boeser has 12 points in 14 March games, only failing to put his name on the scoresheet three times in the month. The consistent production gives him 55 points in 66 games, matching his output from last season. With up to three more chances to set a new personal best, it's likely Boeser will do so in the final week of the season.