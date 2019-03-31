Canucks' Brock Boeser: Equals career point mark
Boeser registered an assist and three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
Boeser has 12 points in 14 March games, only failing to put his name on the scoresheet three times in the month. The consistent production gives him 55 points in 66 games, matching his output from last season. With up to three more chances to set a new personal best, it's likely Boeser will do so in the final week of the season.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Tallies in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Riding nine-game point streak•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Strikes on power play•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Point streak to seven games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends point streak•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Point streak at five games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...