Boeser (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Kings after taking a high blindside hit from Tanner Jeannot in the first period.

Boeser immediately left for the locker room after the hit, which earned a major penalty and ejection for Jeannot. The 27-year-old Boeser has racked up six goals and five assists through 12 contests, so any potential absence would have a significant impact on the Canucks' offense. Given the nature of the hit, it's unclear if Boeser will be available to play Saturday versus the Oilers.