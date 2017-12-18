Boeser excited Sunday's contest against Calgary after being hit on the foot by a slap shot and won't return.

After blocking the shot, Boeser appeared to be in a great deal of pain and was unable to put any weight on his foot while crawling off the ice, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports. The 20-year-old has been one of the best rookies in the NHL thus far, recording 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games, and Boeser should be considered day-to-day until more information surfaces.