Boeser (undisclosed) left Thursday's clash against St. Louis and won't return.

Boeser was in for just one shift before exiting the game. Vancouver is now down to 11 healthy forwards, so the Canucks might need to summon someone from the minors unless Boeser is able to return for Saturday's game in Minnesota. In addition to making a roster move, Vancouver is also likely to give Kiefer Sherwood a bigger role if Boeser isn't available versus the Wild.