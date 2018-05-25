Boeser's wrist and back injuries are expected to be completely healed in time for training camp before the 2018-19 season begins.

Boeser enjoyed a strong rookie campaign, potting 29 goals and 55 points in just 62 games. He expects to be a huge piece of the puzzle for Vancouver moving forward, and this news is terrific for his team and hopeful fantasy owners. Assuming the 21-year-old stays healthy, expect him to build on his strong 2017-18 season.