Canucks' Brock Boeser: Expected back for training camp
Boeser's wrist and back injuries are expected to be completely healed in time for training camp before the 2018-19 season begins.
Boeser enjoyed a strong rookie campaign, potting 29 goals and 55 points in just 62 games. He expects to be a huge piece of the puzzle for Vancouver moving forward, and this news is terrific for his team and hopeful fantasy owners. Assuming the 21-year-old stays healthy, expect him to build on his strong 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...