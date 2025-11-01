Boeser (undisclosed) is slated to play Saturday versus Minnesota, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Boeser played just one shift before exiting Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis, but it seems he won't miss a full game due to the injury. The 28-year-old has four goals and six points in 10 appearances this season. Boeser's projected to serve on a line with Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson against the Wild.