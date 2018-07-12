Canucks' Brock Boeser: Expects to be healthy for camp
Boeser (back) should be ready for the start of training camp, David Satriano of NHL.com reports. He played and scored a hat trick in his first game of a summer league Wednesday.
Boeser just missed out on the Calder Trophy -- awarded to the league's top rookie -- because of the injury, but he impressively totaled 55 points, including 29 goals, over 62 contests last season. Boeser should shoot up draft boards from a season ago given his break out campaign, but it's worth noting his veteran linemates -- the Sedin brothers -- called it quits following the 2017-18 campaign.
