Boeser (back) should be ready for the start of training camp, David Satriano of NHL.com reports. He played and scored a hat trick in his first game of a summer league Wednesday.

Boeser just missed out on the Calder Trophy -- awarded to the league's top rookie -- because of the injury, but he impressively totaled 55 points, including 29 goals, over 62 contests last season. Boeser should shoot up draft boards from a season ago given his break out campaign, but it's worth noting his veteran linemates -- the Sedin brothers -- called it quits following the 2017-18 campaign.