Boeser notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Boeser was in on the forecheck and set up J.T. Miller's second-period tally. The helper extended Boeser's point streak to seven games, during which he has five goals and five assists. The 26-year-old winger is up to 32 points, 73 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 28 contests overall. He's never exceeded 56 points in a season, but he'd have to fall off the pace dramatically to miss that mark in 2023-24.