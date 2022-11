Boeser recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boeser's 10th helper of the campaign set up an Andrei Kuzmenko tally in the second period. Since returning from a hand injury that cost him six games, Boeser has gotten on the scoresheet in seven straight outings, racking up two goals and six helpers in that span. He's up to 12 points, 31 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 13 appearances overall.