Boeser contributed a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.

After spending his team's first two games in the press box, Boeser has notched at least one point in each of his three appearances for a total of two goals and two assists. The 20-year-old forward has six goals and nine points in his first 12 NHL games, so it's hard to imagine coach Travis Green taking him out of the lineup any time soon.