Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends point streak
Boeser earned an even-strength assist and had four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win against Dallas.
Boeser has been rolling lately, enjoying a current six-game point streak, and has seven points in that span. The 22-year-old has been a solid fantasy asset this campaign, racking up 50 points in 57 games. With 3:48 of average power-play ice time, it's safe to assume Boeser will keep providing points for the rest of the season.
