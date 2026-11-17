Boeser scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mammoth.

Boeser assisted on Jake DeBrusk's second-period opener before setting up Filip Chytil's go-ahead goal early in the third. He then scored the game-winner on the power play with 4:23 remaining in regulation. The winger extended his point streak to eight games, notching 11 points over that stretch, and reached eight goals and 15 assists this season. His recent production and prominent power-play role provide encouraging fantasy value despite Vancouver's difficult start.