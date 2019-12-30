Canucks' Brock Boeser: Extends streak with helper
Boeser earned an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
His helper on Tyler Myers' goal in the first period gave the winger a five-game point streak (one goal, five helpers). Boeser has 38 points, 119 shots and 14 PIM through 40 contests, putting him on pace to top 75 points by the end of the year.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Stays hot with power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Tacks on insurance goal•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Produces vital pair of helpers•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Pair of points•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Chips in with helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.