Boeser earned an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

His helper on Tyler Myers' goal in the first period gave the winger a five-game point streak (one goal, five helpers). Boeser has 38 points, 119 shots and 14 PIM through 40 contests, putting him on pace to top 75 points by the end of the year.

