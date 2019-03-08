Boeser dished out two helpers in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Edmonton.

Boeser came in having gone 17 games without a multi-point performance, but that streak is no more. With 46 points (21 goals) in 55 games played, Boeser's lagging slightly behind last season's pace, when he was arguably the Calder Trophy favorite with 55 points (29 goals) in 62 games before suffering a season-ending injury.