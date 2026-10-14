Boeser scored a power-play goal and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Boeser found the back of the net on a power play late in the second period to level the score at two apiece headed into the final stanza. The 29-year-old winger has been involved offensively to begin the new season, compiling two goals, five points and 12 shots on net across eight appearances. As one of Vancouver's middle-six wingers, his ceiling in fantasy is capped, but his role on the top power-play unit gives him a little extra flare in points-only leagues. Expect him to challenge the 50-point mark in the 2026-27 campaign.