Boeser collected an empty-net goal and an assist with two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Calgary.

Boeser set up Tyler Myers' goal midway through the third period that gave Vancouver a 3-0 lead, then he sealed the victory with his empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. The 24-year-old Boeser has been a bright spot for the Canucks all season long, registering 23 goals and 24 assists in 55 appearances. He'll take a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists) into Wednesday's season finale.