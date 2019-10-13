Boeser scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Boeser suffered a concussion in training camp, but he's been solid with three points in four games to start the year. The talented winger has 12 shots on goal. Boeser has topped 25 goals in both of his full NHL campaigns, but injuries have prevented him from skating in more than 69 games in a season so far.