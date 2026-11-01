Boeser scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Boeser took a perfect pass inside his own zone and took off on a first-period breakaway, getting Anthony Stolarz to bite on a fake shot before pulling the puck around the helpless netminder and going roof. It was his fifth goal this season. Boeser has five points, including three goals, and nine shots in his last four games and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 16 games on the season. He's already minus-9 overall and appears well on his way to matching his abysmal minus-48 last season. That's a heavy anchor for a near 70-point skater.