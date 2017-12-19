Canucks' Brock Boeser: Game-time call Tuesday
Boeser (foot) will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's clash with Montreal, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Boeser avoided any serious damage to his foot and will reevaluate how he feels after Tuesday's warmup. With Sven Baertschi (jaw) and Bo Horvat (leg) already on injured reserve, the Canucks can't afford to be without Boeser -- their leading scorer -- for any significant length of time.
