Canucks' Brock Boeser: Game-time call
Boeser (groin) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Vegas.
Boeser's groin injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but the Canucks will likely play it safe in order to avoid having it evolve into a lingering issue. The 21-year-old winger's availability against the Golden Knights should be confirmed once his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.