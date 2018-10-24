Boeser (groin) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Vegas.

Boeser's groin injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but the Canucks will likely play it safe in order to avoid having it evolve into a lingering issue. The 21-year-old winger's availability against the Golden Knights should be confirmed once his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.

