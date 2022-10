Boeser (undisclosed) is considered to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Devils, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Coach Bruce Boudreau said Monday that Boeser "is getting close." The Canucks forward took part in Monday's practice, but skated as an extra on the fourth line and didn't participate in power-play drills. Those aren't encouraging signs despite being considered as a potential game-time call.