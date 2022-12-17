Boeser (illness) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Winnipeg, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Boeser missed Wednesday's tilt versus the Flames and coach Bruce Boudreau said that he is still under the weather and his availability will be determined during warmups. Boeser has four goals and 16 points in 22 games this season.
