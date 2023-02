Boeser recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

This was another even-strength assist from Boeser, who now has 22 apples through 43 games. On the downside, he's brushed twine just nine times, and with just six power-play points over that span, Boeser is distanced from the elite class of wingers. Certainly, his middle-six role isn't helping matters.