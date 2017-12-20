Canucks' Brock Boeser: Gearing up Tuesday
Boeser (foot) will play Tuesday against the Canadiens, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Boeser will avoid missing his a game with this foot ailment. The 20-year-old has been a stud for the Canucks all season, accruing 17 goals and 13 assists through 31 games. He'll look to cash in during a favorable matchup against a Montreal team that ranks 22nd in goals against and 25th on the penalty kill.
