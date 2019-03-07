Boeser registered an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

While Boeser has now had 17 straight appearances with no more than a single point in a given contest, his apple from Wednesday was rather clutch, with the phenom ending up as the primary distributor on Alex Edler's game-winning tally in overtime. Boeser's quietly amassed 21 goals and 23 assists -- including 10 power-play points -- over 54 games, but the rapid emergence of Calder Trophy favorite Elias Pettersson in Vancouver has taken the spotlight off of him to a noticeable degree.