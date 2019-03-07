Canucks' Brock Boeser: Gets back on scoresheet
Boeser registered an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
While Boeser has now had 17 straight appearances with no more than a single point in a given contest, his apple from Wednesday was rather clutch, with the phenom ending up as the primary distributor on Alex Edler's game-winning tally in overtime. Boeser's quietly amassed 21 goals and 23 assists -- including 10 power-play points -- over 54 games, but the rapid emergence of Calder Trophy favorite Elias Pettersson in Vancouver has taken the spotlight off of him to a noticeable degree.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...