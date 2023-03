Boeser tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Boeser picked up an assist on Elias Pettersson's power-play tally in the third period before adding an empty-net goal to seal the Canucks' victory. Boeser has two goals and an assist in his last two games after going scoreless in his previous three contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to 15 goals and 49 points through 65 games this season.