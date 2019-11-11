Canucks' Brock Boeser: Goal not enough
Boeser's fourth power-play goal of the season was not enough in a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Sunday.
Eight of 18 points this season have come with the man advantage, as Boeser has been lethal on special teams in 2019-20. If he keeps up his current pace of production, the 22-year-old will have a new career-high by season's end.
