Boeser's fourth power-play goal of the season was not enough in a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Sunday.

Eight of 18 points this season have come with the man advantage, as Boeser has been lethal on special teams in 2019-20. If he keeps up his current pace of production, the 22-year-old will have a new career-high by season's end.

