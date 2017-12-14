Boeser saw his three-game goal streak come to an end in Wednesday's loss to the Predators.

While the goal streak came to a close, Boeser did pick up an assist to extend his point streak to four games. There was some speculation his production would dip with the injury to linemate Bo Horvat (leg), but the 20-year-old rookie sensation continues to keep it rolling. Boeser has 16 goals and 29 points in 29 contests and is now skating with the Sedin twins. He hasn't gone more than two games without appearing on the scoresheet this season and is one of the more reliable fantasty forwards around. The Canucks are on the downswing right now, but Boeser should continue to produce no matter who he plays with. Get him in your lineup.