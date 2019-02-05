Boeser picked up another goal in Monday's loss to the Flyers.

Boeser took advantage of an unsuccessful clearing attempt by Carter Hart, depositing the puck into the wide open cage. Boeser also had two PIM and seven shots on target in 23:47 of ice time. This gives him goals in back-to-back games, and seven points in his past five contests. He's up to 36 points in 40 games on the campaign.