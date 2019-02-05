Canucks' Brock Boeser: Goals in consecutive games
Boeser picked up another goal in Monday's loss to the Flyers.
Boeser took advantage of an unsuccessful clearing attempt by Carter Hart, depositing the puck into the wide open cage. Boeser also had two PIM and seven shots on target in 23:47 of ice time. This gives him goals in back-to-back games, and seven points in his past five contests. He's up to 36 points in 40 games on the campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...