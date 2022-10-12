Boeser (hand) will play Wednesday against Edmonton.
Boeser sustained the hand injury on Sept. 24 and didn't play in any preseason contests as a result. Nevertheless, he's set to serve on a line with Tanner Pearson and J.T. Miller. Boeser scored 23 goals and 46 points in 71 games in 2021-22.
