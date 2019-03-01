Boeser finished with a minus-4 rating and failed to record a point in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.

Boeser has tallied five goals and four assists in 14 games this month, but Thursday night's loss was not one of his finer efforts, considering the forward was on the ice for four goals against. By failing to find the scoresheet in the loss, Boeser season point total remains at 43 through 52 games.