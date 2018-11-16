Canucks' Brock Boeser: Hasn't resumed skating
Boeser (groin) still hasn't resumed skating and won't play Saturday against Montreal, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Boeser has already missed the Canucks' past five games due to a groin injury, and the fact that he hasn't resumed any on-ice activities yet suggests he'll likely miss at least a few more. Another update on the star forward's status should surface once he's able to return to the practice sheet.
