Boeser (groin) still hasn't resumed skating and won't play Saturday against Montreal, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Boeser has already missed the Canucks' past five games due to a groin injury, and the fact that he hasn't resumed any on-ice activities yet suggests he'll likely miss at least a few more. Another update on the star forward's status should surface once he's able to return to the practice sheet.